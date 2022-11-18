Baseball: 2-way star Ohtani finishes 2nd to Judge in AL MVP ballot

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani missed out on becoming the first Japanese to win two MVP awards in MLB on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Angels' slugging ace pitcher and 2021 winner finished runner-up in the American League to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge's 62 home runs set an AL record that had stood since 1961 and also led MLB with 133 runs and 131 RBIs, and received 28 of the 30 first-place votes cast to win for the first time. A year after being the unanimous MVP, Ohtani, who won an MLB career-high 15 games in 2022 while hitting 34 home runs, received just two first-place votes and 28 seco...