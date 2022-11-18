Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weak yen, buying of tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, helped by firm exporters amid the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar and buying of technology shares after a major U.S. chip equipment maker reported stronger-than-expected sales. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 47.49 points, or 0.17 percent, from Thursday to 27,978.06. The broader Topix index was up 5.79 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,972.07. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, textile and apparel, and transportation equipment issues.