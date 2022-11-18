APEC begins summit with focus on food and energy inflation, N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

An annual meeting of Pacific-rim leaders started Friday in Bangkok with the focus on taming surging food and energy prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as realizing inclusive and sustainable growth of the region. The launch by North Korea of what appears to have been an intercontinental ballistic missile, which fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone earlier Friday, is likely to draw attention at the two-day summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The APEC leaders are expected to address issues of climate change, as well as facilitating free, fai...