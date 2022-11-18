Main events scheduled for Nov. 21-27

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 21-27: Nov. 21 (Mon) -- Japan Business Federation Chairman Masakazu Tokura to hold press conference. Nov. 22 (Tues) -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to discuss whether to approve Shionogi & Co.'s oral COVID-19 drug. Nov. 23 (Wed) -- Labor Thanksgiving Day national holiday. Nov. 24 (Thurs) -- Monthly economic report for November to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Nationwide department store sales data for October to be released by Japan Department Stores Association. Nov. 25 (Fri) -- Sendai High Court to hand down ruling in damages lawsuit filed...