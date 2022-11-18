Tokyo stocks end flat on weak yen, U.S. rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Friday as buying of exporter issues on a weak yen was offset by selling amid resurging concerns about the global economic impact of aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 30.80 points, or 0.11 percent, from Thursday at 27,899.77. The broader Topix index finished 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,967.03. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, service, and air transportation issues, while insurance, textile and apparel, and pharmaceutical issues were among the ma...