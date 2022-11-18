U.S. restates economic commitment to Indo-Pacific at APEC

Newsfrom Japan

The United States has an enduring commitment to the Indo-Pacific and there is "no better economic partner for this region" than Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation event in Bangkok. Harris, who is in Thailand for an annual summit of the forum's 21 Pacific Rim economies in place of President Joe Biden, said in her speech at the APEC CEO summit that Washington will "continue to uphold and strengthen international economic rules," adding it is essential to "protect nations from economic coercion." Her comments came as China has drawn fire f...