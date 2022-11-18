URGENT: Japan condemns N. Korea, Russia at APEC summit

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday condemned North Korea during a Pacific Rim summit over its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile-class projectile. In the first day of a two-day summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, Kishida also blasted Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying it is hampering the recovery of the world economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Japanese officials. The North Korean missile, fired earlier Friday, likely fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone, posing yet another security threat to Tokyo and ot...