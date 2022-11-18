Report on Fukushima water release plan to "provide confidence": IAEA

Newsfrom Japan

An International Atomic Energy Agency official said Friday that a report to be released early next year on Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant "will provide confidence to Japanese society, neighbors, all the (IAEA) member states." The report will be an independent and scientific evaluation based on international standards, said Gustavo Caruso, director and coordinator of the IAEA's Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, at a press conference in Tokyo following the completion of the organization's second sa...