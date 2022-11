Newsfrom Japan

Manager Daiki Iwamasa will remain at the helm of Kashima Antlers next season, the J-League first-division club said Friday. The former Antlers player was promoted from a coaching role to the top job following the dismissal of Swiss manager Rene Weiler midway through the past season. Winners of a record eight Japanese top-flight championships, Antlers will aim for their first title in seven years next season. The Ibaraki Prefecture club finished fourth in the J1 this year.