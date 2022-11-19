No alcohol offered near World Cup stadiums in Qatar: FIFA

Newsfrom Japan

FIFA said Friday that no alcoholic beverages will be sold near stadiums during the World Cup soccer finals in Qatar, revising the policy two days before the opening of one of the world's largest sporting events. The global soccer governing body said earlier that spectators and others could buy products made by Budweiser, a sponsor of the upcoming tournament finals, in areas surrounding World Cup stadiums in the Muslim country where access to alcoholic drinks is strictly controlled. "Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enj...