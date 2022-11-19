APEC summit to close, release of leaders' declaration in sight

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders of Pacific Rim economies will wrap up their two days of talks in Bangkok Saturday, aiming to release a leaders' declaration that will include opposing views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit, the leaders are expected to agree on the importance of transitioning to clean energy while ensuring energy security, as well as promoting free and fair trade and investment, despite a rift over Russia's aggression. While Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, some member economies, such as China, have opted not to. A joint...