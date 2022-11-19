URGENT: Most APEC leaders strongly condemn Russia over war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Most Pacific Rim leaders on Saturday strongly condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, saying the act has exacerbated fragilities in the world economy such as by increasing inflation and disrupting supply chains. In a leaders' declaration issued after a two-day summit in Bangkok, most of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum members blasted the war in Ukraine for heightening energy and food insecurity and elevating financial stability risks. But in a show of opposing views by some APEC members on Russia's aggression against its neighbor, the declaration said, "There were other views and...