N. Korea reveals Kim's daughter, fuels successor speculation

North Korea reported on leader Kim Jong Un's daughter for the first time on Saturday, with photos released of a young girl who appeared to be her alongside him, fueling speculation on whether she is a potential successor to her father. One photo taken Friday when North Korea says it successfully test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile showed Kim's daughter in a white jacket next to his wife Ri Sol Ju, with Kim in the foreground. She could be "Ju Ae," and from her appearance is likely either the first or second of three children believed to have been born between Kim and Ri....