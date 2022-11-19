Tennis: Federer shares memories with Japanese stars at kids' event

Newsfrom Japan

Twenty-time tennis Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer reflected on the reality of retirement, his history with Japan's Kei Nishikori and the advice he gave to wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda on Saturday. Federer, Nishikori, Kunieda and British wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid participated in a question-and-answer session before a clinic at Tokyo's Ariake Tennis Park sponsored by the Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo. Calling Nishikori a Japanese national hero "since he was in diapers," Federer, who retired in September, said, "I'm one of the few who knew Kei when he was little. He ...