Soccer: Gamba beat Frankfurt 2-1 in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Two late goals lifted J-League club Gamba Osaka to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over visiting Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly match Saturday. Frankfurt lost both matches of their Japan tour carried out during European soccer's World Cup break, having been defeated 4-2 by Urawa Reds three days earlier in Saitama. Brazilian defender Tuta opened the scoring for Frankfurt in the 38th minute before Hiroto Yamami equalized from the penalty spot in the 81st minute and Yuki Yamamoto scored the winner three minutes from time at Panasonic Stadium in Suita, Osaka Prefecture. Frankfurt mid...