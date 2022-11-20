Dating apps most popular way for Japanese newlyweds to meet: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Dating apps have become the most common way for Japanese couples who wed this year to first meet, with about one in every five or 22.6 percent of newlywed pairs finding love online, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm. Online encounters overtook couples who met at work or school, which both came in at 20.8 percent, and those brought together by introductions from friends and acquaintances at 9.4 percent. The results of the survey, released Wednesday by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., suggest a greater uptake of internet dating as opportunities to meet face-to-face fell in the wa...