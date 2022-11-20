Mitsukoshi opens 1st Philippine store to promote Japanese lifestyle

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. has opened its first store in the Philippines, tapping the Southeast Asian country's growth potential as it aims to promote lifestyle products from Japan. The new Mitsukoshi BGC shopping mall, which opened Friday in the upscale Bonifacio Global City district of the capital Manila, offers a range of Japanese products including pastries and cosmetics. The grand opening of the 28,000-square meter commercial facility is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, after all of the around 120 tenants, mainly from Japan and th...