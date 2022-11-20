Soccer: Japan stopper Schmidt staring down friend and foe in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt faces formidable challenges at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, both from world-class opponents and teammates who want his place on the pitch. Within his own squad there is a battle for the No. 1 status, with the U.S.-born 30-year-old vying for the starting spot with J-League-based teammate Shuichi Gonda and former long-time incumbent Eiji Kawashima. Schmidt is a possible starter in Japan's first match against Germany due to his imposing physical tools and current form but until the lineup is announced Monday, only manager Hajime Moriyasu knows. A clean sheet i...