Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investor sentiment was supported by gains on Wall Street late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 61.88 points, or 0.22 percent, from Friday to 27,961.65. The broader Topix index was up 5.29 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,972.32. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, nonferrous metal, and electric power and gas issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 140.25-28 yen compared with 140.34-44 yen in New York and 139.81-84 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was quoted at $1.0329-...