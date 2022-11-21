Soccer: Moment proves too big for hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Newsfrom Japan

World Cup hosts Qatar could not cap 12 years of preparations with a win in the tournament opener on Sunday, as Ecuador secured a dominant 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Played in front of more than 67,000 people, the home team went behind after 16 minutes when Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb brought down Enner Valencia in the box. Valencia then stepped up and slotted the penalty. Al Sheeb had a nightmare start to the game and was only saved by video assistant referee after making a blunder that ended with Valencia heading the ball into the back of the net in the fifth minute. Valencia d...