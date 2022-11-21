Soccer: Mitoma confident Premier League form will translate in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Kaoru Mitoma has made a name for himself with some dynamic performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League this season, and now he says it is time to do the same for Japan. On the pitch, the 25-year-old oozes confidence, and he is apparently bringing that attitude to his first World Cup. "The Premier League is high intensity and a high level so this helps me a lot, of course," he told media assembled at Japan's training venue in the Al Sadd neighborhood of Doha on Sunday. "After playing in the first 11 (for Brighton) I feel like I have a little bit of confidence. From now...