Tokyo stocks flat in morning on yen's fall, weak insurance issues

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks were almost flat Monday morning as buying of exporter issues on a weak yen was offset by selling of insurance firms following disappointing earnings forecasts late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 28.68 points, or 0.10 percent, from Friday to 27,871.09. The broader Topix index was up 0.13 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,967.16. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, mining, and pulp and paper issues, while iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and marine transportations issues were among the major gainers.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News