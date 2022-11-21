Tokyo stocks flat in morning on yen's fall, weak insurance issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Monday morning as buying of exporter issues on a weak yen was offset by selling of insurance firms following disappointing earnings forecasts late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 28.68 points, or 0.10 percent, from Friday to 27,871.09. The broader Topix index was up 0.13 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,967.16. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, mining, and pulp and paper issues, while iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and marine transportations issues were among the major gainers.