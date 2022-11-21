Tokyo stocks edge up on firm exporters, insurance issues weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Monday after the yen's fall against the U.S. dollar lifted some exporters, although disappointing forecasts by major insurance firms late last week pressured the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 45.02 points, or 0.16 percent, from Friday at 27,944.79. The broader Topix index finished 5.54 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 1,972.57. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, wholesale trade, and iron and steel issues.