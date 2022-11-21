Sumo: Chiyotairyu looks forward to running restaurant in retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Former komusubi Chiyotairyu will leave the sumo world with no regrets and is looking forward to a new career in the restaurant business, the 34-year-old ex-wrestler said Monday. In an online press conference a day after announcing his sudden retirement, the Tokyo native said he would not remain in the Japan Sumo Association and planned to eventually open a "yakiniku" grilled meat restaurant. The grappler from the Kokonoe stable made the decision to quit after losing his bout on Saturday at the ongoing Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament, where he was competing as a No. 12 maegashira, and dropping to ...