Soccer: Tomiyasu says Japan have everything required to beat Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu said Monday that Japan have all the ingredients they need to beat Germany in the teams' upcoming World Cup opener. "We have enough quality to beat them, of course we have to be confident, but we have to find the balance," the 24-year-old said at the Japan training base in Qatar. "We have to be humble and realistic sometimes, but we are trying to beat them and we are ready to beat them." "Germany is one of the most difficult opponents in the world, but anything can happen in football, and we will make it happen," he said. The teams face off on Wednesday at the...