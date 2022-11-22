Tokyo stocks open higher as yen weakens to 142 zone vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the yen weakened overnight to the lower 142 zone against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 200.86 points, or 0.72 percent, from Monday to 28,145.65. The broader Topix index was up 18.13 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,990.70. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation equipment issues. Investors bought the U.S. dollar against the Asian currencies, including the yen and Chinese yuan, on fears of a slowdown in the Ch...