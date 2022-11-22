Osaka man arrested for taking online job recruitment test for money

Newsfrom Japan

An Osaka man has been arrested on suspicion of taking an online job recruitment test for another person in exchange for payment, marking the first such case in Japan, investigative sources said Tuesday. Nobuto Tanaka, 28, an employee of Kansai Electric Power Co., was arrested Monday by Tokyo police for allegedly standing in for a female university student and taking an online recruitment test for a credit card company in April. Charges are also expected to be filed as soon as Tuesday against the fourth-year student who requested that Tanaka take the exam for her, the sources said. The arrest h...