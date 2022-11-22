Tokyo stocks up in morning as yen weakens vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, driven by exporters, as the yen weakened to the 142 range against the U.S. dollar overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 205.71 points, or 0.74 percent, from Monday to 28,150.50. The broader Topix index was up 23.44 points, or 1.19 percent, at 1,996.01. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, wholesale trade, and transportation equipment issues.