Tokyo stocks end higher as yen weakens against dollar

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, supported by buying in exporters as the yen remained weak after falling overnight to the 142 range against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 170.95 points, or 0.61 percent, from Monday at 28,115.74. The broader Topix index finished 22.18 points, or 1.12 percent, higher at 1,994.75. On the top-tier Prime Market, all industry categories gained except for nonferrous metal issues. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, pharmaceutical, and transportation equipment issues.