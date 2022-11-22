OECD sticks to slower growth in 2023, upgrades Japan outlook

Newsfrom Japan

World economic growth will slow sharply to 2.2 percent next year from a slightly upgraded 3.1 percent this year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday, amid a global tide of monetary tightening to tame inflation partly blamed for Russia's war. The Paris-based club of rich economies does not see a global recession as its main scenario, projecting that growth will accelerate toward 2.7 percent in 2024. The outlook for Japan was slightly upgraded for next year, with its economy now forecast to grow 1.8 percent instead of 1.4 percent in the previous report in Septe...