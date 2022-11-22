Soccer: Miura returns to Qatar 29 years after "Tragedy of Doha"

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura on Tuesday urged Japan's World Cup squad to write a new chapter at the scene of one of the Samurai Blue's most painful results, drawing parallels with a famous loss by Brazil that catalyzed the South American country's soccer ascent. The 55-year-old is in Qatar for the first time since playing in the 1993 Asian qualifier still remembered in Japan as the "Tragedy of Doha" -- a 2-2 draw with Iraq which saw the Samurai Blue fall short of a maiden World Cup berth in 1994 on goal difference. That traumatic result, which came about after Miura's team conceded a stoppage-time equalize...