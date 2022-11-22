Soccer: Japan sticking to sport in Qatar, JFA boss Tashima says

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima indicated Monday that Samurai Blue representatives will not publicly engage in any of the political discourse that has engulfed the World Cup in Qatar. Various players and teams have been outspoken in their criticisms of the host nation's stances on LGBT and women's rights, worker safety and compensation, as well as the process through which the Middle Eastern nation was awarded the tournament. But Japan is not about to get involved, according to Tashima. "It's not good to talk about things other than football at this stage," Tashima told repor...