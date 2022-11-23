Soccer: "Big fan" Flick says Japan offer serious test for Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Germany manager Hansi Flick said Tuesday that Japan's squad has all the qualities required to give his team a difficult time when they face off at the soccer World Cup finals in Qatar. Speaking a day before the teams meet at the Khalifa International Stadium in their first Group E game, Flick called himself a "big fan" of Japanese soccer before going on to compliment the tactical intelligence, skills and execution of the Samurai Blue players, especially those based in Germany. "If you look at the quality in Germany, in the Bundesliga, (Daichi) Kamada does a great job, (Wataru) Endo has been on...