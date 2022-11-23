Mizuho Financial in high gear to appoint female managers

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. recently launched a program to increase the number of women in management positions by connecting female employees with board members, as the major Japanese lender seeks to update its services by diversifying its male-dominated management. The scheme is aimed at addressing the dearth of women in leadership positions stemming from factors including the lack of role models and opportunities for female employees. Of the 5,336 managers at the parent company and its units -- Mizuho Bank Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. and Mizuho Securities Co. -- only 412, or 7.7 percen...