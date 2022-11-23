Luxury hotel chain to open in Japan's highest building in 2028

Newsfrom Japan

British ultra-luxury hotel chain Dorchester Collection plans to open in what will soon be Japan's highest building, currently under construction in Tokyo, with the company making its first inroads into Asia slated for 2028, developer Mitsubishi Estate Co. said. Favored among royalty and celebrities, the hotel will open its doors within the 390-meter-high "Torch Tower," which will be built near JR Tokyo Station, with construction expected to be completed in fiscal 2027. Under the current plan, the hotel will occupy the 53rd through 58th floors of the building. It is expected to include 110 gues...