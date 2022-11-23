Nearly 80% of Japanese firms in Europe affected by Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Some 77 percent of Japanese companies in Europe see their operations affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine primarily through a rise in energy and food prices and disruptions in logistics, a survey showed. Manufacturers feel the heftier impact, with 83.7 percent in the sector saying their business has suffered due to the war in Ukraine, according to the online survey of 1,445 companies conducted between Sept. 1 and 26 by the Japan External Trade Organization with valid responses from 799. Among 605 companies that responded to a multiple choice question about the negative factors, 65.1 percen...