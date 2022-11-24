Soccer: 5 things learned from Japan's stunning win over Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Japan came back from a goal down to beat Germany 2-1 in a stunning World Cup Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium after Ritsu Doan canceled out Ilkay Guendogan's penalty and Takuma Asano netted the late winner. Here are five things we learned from the momentous win. Moriyasu not afraid to change tack With Japan on the ropes throughout the first 45 minutes, manager Hajime Moriyasu started the second half by changing shape from four defenders to three at the back. The tactical change proved to be a catalyst for Japan's spectacular second-half comeback. Super subs change the game J...