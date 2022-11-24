Main events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Nov. 25: -- Sendai High Court to hand down ruling in damages lawsuit filed by about 140 plaintiffs against Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis at 2 p.m. -- Osaka District Court to hand down ruling in damages lawsuit filed by wife of former Finance Ministry official over his death in relation to document tampering at 2 p.m.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News