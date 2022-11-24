Nikkei hits 2.5-month high in morning on slower U.S. rate hike views

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index hit a two-and-a-half month high Thursday morning on prospects of slower interest rate hikes in the United States, with World Cup-related issues also drawing buying after Japan's surprise victory against Germany. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 332.84 points, or 1.18 percent, from Tuesday to 28,448.58. The broader Topix index was up 27.29 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,022.04. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday due to a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, all industry categories rose except for oil and coal product issues. Gainers were led b...