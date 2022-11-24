Nikkei ends at 2.5-month high on prospects of slowing U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at a two-and-a-half month high Thursday on prospects of slowing interest rate hikes in the United States, while World Cup-related issues were sought after Japan's surprise victory over Germany. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 267.35 points, or 0.95 percent, from Tuesday at 28,383.09, its highest level since Sept. 13. The broader Topix index finished 24.05 points, or 1.21 percent, higher at 2,018.80. Japanese financial markets were closed Wednesday due to a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, bank, and...