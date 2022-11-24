Shionogi applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval, 1st as Japan-made

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. said Thursday it has applied with the health ministry for approval of its novel coronavirus vaccine. It has marked the first application of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Japan. Only two days after the ministry granted emergency approval for its coronavirus oral drug Xocova, the first for a domestic drugmaker, Shionogi is now seeking authorization to manufacture and sell the recombinant protein-based vaccine. The Osaka-headquartered company said the vaccine it has asked the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to approve is for use by adult COVID-1...