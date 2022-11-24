MUFG to buy Asian units of Dutch consumer lender for 596 mil. euros

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Thursday it will acquire two Southeast Asian subsidiaries of Netherlands-based consumer finance company Home Credit B.V., located in the Philippines and Indonesia, for a total of about 596 million euros ($622 million). The Japanese bank group, together with its local subsidiaries, will buy a 100 percent stake in HC Consumer Finance Philippines Inc. and hold an 85 percent share in PT Home Credit Indonesia, it said. The deal is expected to be completed in 2023. Home Credit offers a unique application that makes a quick lending decision -- in about 10 seco...
Kyodo News

