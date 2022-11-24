Baseball: Orix ace Yamamoto wins Best Nine Award

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned his second career Best Nine Award on Thursday after leading the Pacific League in wins, ERA and strikeouts for the second straight year. The right-hander picked up the most votes in the PL, receiving 260 out of 263 valid ballots to win for the second consecutive year. "I'm very honored to be selected," Yamamoto said. "I want to do my best to raise my level further so I'll be picked again next year." His Japan Series-winning Buffaloes teammates, Masataka Yoshida and Yuma Mune, also collected Best Nine Awards as designated hitter and third baseman...