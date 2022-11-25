Soccer: Moriyasu upbeat despite Sakai, Tomiyasu injury concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu on Thursday took the opportunity to revel in his team's historic 2-1 World Cup win over Germany, with even injuries to defenders Hiroki Sakai and Takehiro Tomiyasu, as well as some pesky sprinklers, unable to dampen his mood. "Yesterday's game developed in some ways how I envisioned. The players made good decisions, and communicated with each other well," said Moriyasu just after he and the press pack had to scamper to escape sprinklers that were watering the pitch ahead of training in Doha. Soon after Moriyasu finished speaking, team media officer Hiroshi Tada sa...