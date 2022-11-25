Tokyo consumer prices rise 3.6% in Nov., biggest gain in 4 decades

Newsfrom Japan

Consumer prices in Tokyo gained 3.6 percent in November from a year earlier, marking the steepest increase since 1982 amid higher energy and food prices, government data showed Friday. The yen's sharp depreciation has been inflating import costs for resource-poor Japan, with the core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items up for the 15th straight month, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The inflation data for Tokyo is seen as an indication of what to expect nationwide and the latest figure shows inflationary pressure has been persisting. It sta...