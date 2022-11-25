Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday on profit-taking a day after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a two-and-a-half month high, and selling in exporters due to the firm yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 80.31 points, or 0.28 percent, from Thursday to 28,302.78. The broader Topix index was down 4.04 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,014.76. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, marine transportation, and bank issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.59-62 yen compared with 138.30-40 yen in London at...