Main events scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 28-Dec. 4: Nov. 28 (Mon) -- Prince Hitachi, uncle of Emperor Naruhito, to turn 87. Nov. 29 (Tues) -- Unemployment rate for October to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for October to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Nov. 30 (Wed) -- Crown Prince Fumihito to turn 57. -- Preliminary industrial production index for October to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling in damages lawsuit filed by eight plaintiffs o...