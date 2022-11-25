Tokyo stocks fall in morning on profit-taking, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning on profit-taking a day after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at a two-and-a-half month high, and selling in exporters due to the firm yen against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 96.15 points, or 0.34 percent, from Thursday to 28,286.94. The broader Topix index was down 2.57 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,016.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues.