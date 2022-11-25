Soccer: Yokohama FC to hire recently retired Nakamura as coach

Newsfrom Japan

Newly promoted J-League first-division side Yokohama FC will appoint retired player Shunsuke Nakamura as a coach, the club said Friday. The 44-year-old former Japan midfielder hung up his boots at the end of the J-League second-division season last month after Yokohama FC secured promotion back to the top flight with a second-place finish in the J2. Nakamura will work with Yokohama FC's first team under manager Shuhei Yomoda, who steered the club to promotion in his first season at the helm. "I am very happy to go into battle with Yokohama FC again next season," Nakamura said through the club....