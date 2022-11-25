Japan gov't domestic travel discount program to continue next year

The Japanese government will continue to implement its domestic tourism subsidy program through next year, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday, although the start date will depend on COVID-19 infection rates. The National Travel Discount program, originally planned to last until Dec. 27, provides a financial subsidy of up to 11,000 yen ($79) a night per person for up to a total of seven days, but the subsidy will now be reduced to a maximum 7,000 yen per night from 2023. The year-end and New Year holidays will not be subject to the government's tourism-boosting subsidy program for reside...